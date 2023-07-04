Sindh Health Department Takes Action Against Absentee Doctors

In the past 17 months, the Sindh health department has taken strong measures against doctors who failed to fulfill their duties. 507 doctors have been issued show-cause notices, 54 doctors chose to resign, while 39 were terminated after receiving final show-cause notices.

From January 2022 to May 2023, the health department addressed the issue of ghost/absentee doctors. They issued final show-cause notices to 121 doctors. A representative from the department confirmed these actions, emphasizing the importance of this campaign.

ALSO READ Lahore on High Alert Due to Brain-Eating Amoeba

The government has observed that these absentee doctors have shown little interest in advancing their careers. Consequently, junior doctors will fill their positions. The health department has sought legal advice to ensure a smooth transition.

The chief minister has requested detailed information about the absentee doctors from the health department. The director-general of health services has been assigned the task of collecting relevant data.

The fear of facing disciplinary action has prompted resignations from doctors working abroad. According to a representative from the health department, 54 absentee doctors resigned due to the fear of consequences, while 39 others were terminated after receiving final show-cause notices.

ALSO READ Karachi Police Uncover Dead Chicken Supplying Operation

The representative further explained that these measures are intended to rejuvenate government hospitals and ensure their effective operation.

To facilitate the promotion of junior doctors, the department has sought legal opinions from the services department. This approach aims to replace doctors who lack interest in career advancement or have been negligent in their duties. Ultimately, it aims to enhance the healthcare system as a whole.