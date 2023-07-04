Systems Limited and Its Subsidiary Techvista Bag Prestigious Microsoft Partner Awards for 2023

Systems Limited today announced it has won the Country/Region 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Pakistan. Its subsidiary Techvista has also been recognized for the same award in the United Arab Emirates.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Systems Limited continues to hold a long-standing relationship with Microsoft, and winning 2023 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year underscores our commitment and dedication to demonstrate innovation and create customers’ value and success.

This prestigious accolade reflects our shared values, passion, and unwavering pursuit of excellence. We extend our deepest gratitude to Microsoft for this recognition and continuing our successful partnership, delivering exceptional results together,” expressed Asif Peer, CEO & MD at Systems Limited.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year.

Awards were classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Systems Limited was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Pakistan.

Systems Limited has been at the forefront of driving digital transformations for enterprises, harnessing the power of Microsoft technology across a range of critical areas. From seamless Dynamics 365 implementations to efficient cloud migrations, we have successfully guided organizations toward achieving their strategic objectives.

With our expertise in modernizing workflows, optimizing productivity, and enhancing security measures, we enable businesses to unlock their full potential.

Furthermore, our proficiency in leveraging Azure Cloud services empowers enterprises to channel the scalability, reliability, and agility of the cloud for their operations.

Through our comprehensive suite of Microsoft-centric solutions, we have consistently delivered impactful results, propelling businesses from a wide range of verticals towards a successful and sustainable future.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found here.