Shahnawaz Dahani Brutally Trolls Bilawal After Record Breaking Rain in Lahore

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 5, 2023 | 4:15 pm

Lahore experienced a record-breaking monsoon spell earlier this morning, resulting in severe urban flooding throughout the city.

The heavy rainfall highlighted the inadequate sanitation system at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), forcing players to remain confined to the dressing rooms.

Meanwhile, renowned pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, who is currently present at the NCA, humorously trolled Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Dahani shared a photo on his Twitter account, depicting water accumulation in front of the Players Block, with the caption, “Jub zayada barish hoty hy To zyada pani ata he.”

As per the latest data released by the Monsoon Control Room located within the WASA Head Office in Lahore, Lakshmi Chowk received 291mm of rainfall thus far.

