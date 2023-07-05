Shahnawaz Dahani Brutally Trolls Bilawal After Record Breaking Rain in Lahore

Lahore experienced a record-breaking monsoon spell earlier this morning, resulting in severe urban flooding throughout the city.

The heavy rainfall highlighted the inadequate sanitation system at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), forcing players to remain confined to the dressing rooms.

ALSO READ Is Mohammad Amir Getting British Nationality to Play IPL?

Meanwhile, renowned pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, who is currently present at the NCA, humorously trolled Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Dahani shared a photo on his Twitter account, depicting water accumulation in front of the Players Block, with the caption, “Jub zayada barish hoty hy To zyada pani ata he.”

Jub zayada barish hoty hy To zyada pani ata he.🌧️😊🤙. #NCALahore pic.twitter.com/28fm88d2l7 — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) July 5, 2023

ALSO READ Babar Azam Earns More Respect After Refusing to Wear Shirt With Betting Company’s Logo

As per the latest data released by the Monsoon Control Room located within the WASA Head Office in Lahore, Lakshmi Chowk received 291mm of rainfall thus far.