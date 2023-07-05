Babar Azam Earns More Respect After Refusing to Wear Shirt With Betting Company’s Logo

The all-format captain, Babar Azam, has taken a firm stance against displaying the logos of betting companies on his jersey during the Lanka Premier League 2023.

The right-handed batter, who will not only be playing for the Colombo Strikers but also leading the team, has reportedly refused to wear the logo of a betting company.

According to media reports, the Lahore-born cricketer has already informed Colombo Strikers of his decision, and the franchise has chosen to honor his wishes.

Earlier this year, former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, also declined to wear a shirt with the logo of a betting company during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Qatar.

During the PSL, Mohammad Rizwan also demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his values and principles by refusing to wear a shirt with their sponsor’s logo, Wolf777 News.

Babar Azam is among those in the LPL who directly signed contracts before the auction, alongside David Miller, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The fourth edition of the tournament will be played at three different venues: Hambantota, Colombo, and Kandy, with the Jaffna Kings defending their championship title.

It is pertinent to mention that the 28-year-old cricketer will lead the national side in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.