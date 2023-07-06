Peugeot Announces Another Huge Price Hike

Another price hike saga is seemingly in motion as, after Kia, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has also increased the prices of both Peugeot 2008 models.

Effective July 5, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Peugeot 2008 Active 6,840,000 7,050,000 210,000 Peugeot 2008 Allure 7,580,000 7,800,000 220,000

Peugeot debuted in Pakistan last year, teasing three SUV models on its official website for launch in the country.

The models were the 2008 — which is currently on sale —, the MG HS and Haval H6-fighting 3008, and the Chery Tiggo 8 and Changan Oshan X7-fighting 5008. Although, the plans had to be postponed after Pakistan’s economy took a turn for the worse.

According to various sources, the company still intends to launch the other two models in Pakistan. However, with no end in sight to the current economic decline, the timeline for their launch is unknown.

Regardless, it is safe to say that the demand for high-end crossovers in Pakistan still exists, which is a good sign for Peugeot and its future in Pakistan.