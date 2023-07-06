Kia Increases Prices of All Cars Except Three

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of all Kia cars except Picanto Manual, Stonic EX, and Carnival. The company hasn’t cited any particular reason for the hike.
It is worth noting that, unlike the last price hike, the company has also increased the price of Picanto. Effective July 5, the new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Current Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Picanto Automatic
|3,625,000
|3,825,000
|200,000
|Stonic EX+
|5,930,000
|6,050,000
|120,000
|Sportage Alpha
|7,050,000
|7,300,000
|250,000
|Sportage FWD
|7,940,000
|8,190,000
|250,000
|Sportage AWD
|8,570,000
|8,820,000
|250,000
|Sportage Black Edition
|9,050,000
|9,300,000
|250,000
|Sorento FWD
|10,400,000
|10,800,000
|400,000
|Sorento AWD
|11,300,000
|11,700,000
|400,000
|Sorento V6
|11,390,000
|11,790,000
|400,000
Kia’s momentum has declined significantly compared to the last two years due to the ongoing economic issues in Pakistan.
The company was mentioned in the same discussion as Pakistan’s biggest carmakers in terms of market share up until mid-2022. But now, it is barely selling cars in the hundreds.
The company’s sales saw a minor increase last month, but not enough to make a huge difference. Although it is understandable as, under the current circumstances, all automakers in Pakistan are in survival mode.