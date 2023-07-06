Kia Increases Prices of All Cars Except Three

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of all Kia cars except Picanto Manual, Stonic EX, and Carnival. The company hasn’t cited any particular reason for the hike.

It is worth noting that, unlike the last price hike, the company has also increased the price of Picanto. Effective July 5, the new prices are as follows:

Model Current Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto Automatic 3,625,000 3,825,000 200,000 Stonic EX+ 5,930,000 6,050,000 120,000 Sportage Alpha 7,050,000 7,300,000 250,000 Sportage FWD 7,940,000 8,190,000 250,000 Sportage AWD 8,570,000 8,820,000 250,000 Sportage Black Edition 9,050,000 9,300,000 250,000 Sorento FWD 10,400,000 10,800,000 400,000 Sorento AWD 11,300,000 11,700,000 400,000 Sorento V6 11,390,000 11,790,000 400,000

Kia’s momentum has declined significantly compared to the last two years due to the ongoing economic issues in Pakistan.

The company was mentioned in the same discussion as Pakistan’s biggest carmakers in terms of market share up until mid-2022. But now, it is barely selling cars in the hundreds.

The company’s sales saw a minor increase last month, but not enough to make a huge difference. Although it is understandable as, under the current circumstances, all automakers in Pakistan are in survival mode.