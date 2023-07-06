News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota’s New Electric Car Batteries Would Let You Drive Cross Country

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 6, 2023 | 3:47 pm

Toyota is the second-largest carmaker by revenue, behind Volkswagen. The Japanese automotive giant may return to the top if its claims of making a solid-state battery that lets cars travel hundreds of kilometers and charge faster are accurate.

As per a report from The Guardian, Toyota may enter the electric vehicle (EV) arena with the new battery technology. Toyota’s long-promised solid-state battery has been developed thanks to improved manufacturing techniques.

ALSO READ

The new battery has many advantages over liquid-based lithium-ion cells which are common in most EVs. They can power a vehicle with 1,200 kilometers of range, more than twice that of ordinary EVs.

Switching to EVs requires frequent charging. Toyota claims that its solid-state battery can charge from zero to maximum capacity in 10 minutes.

Toyota has invested less in EVs than other automakers. It has stuck with hybrids, except low-volume models like the bZ4X and the Hydrogen Fuel Cell-powered Mirai.

ALSO READ

The company claims that using battery materials to produce multiple hybrids is more efficient than a few full-electric ones. However, with the new battery tech in the works, Toyota may start making more EVs.


lens

Mahnoor Baloch Thinks Shah Rukh Khan is Not Handsome
Read more in lens

proproperty

FGEHA to Deliver 800 Plots in Green Enclave-I, Bhara Kahu
Read more in proproperty
close
>