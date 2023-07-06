Zaka Ashraf Finally Appointed Interim Chairman PCB After Much Controversy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken decisive action to address the legal disputes that have disrupted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Prime Minister has approved the establishment of a new ten-member committee, with the aim of restoring stability and ensuring the smooth functioning of the PCB.

The elections for the chairman were scheduled for June 27 but had to be postponed due to multiple writ petitions filed by former committee members in various high courts.

The situation became more contentious when the Balochistan High Court issued a stay order without providing the opposing party an opportunity to present their case.

To address these challenges, the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) submitted a summary to the Prime Minister, who holds the position of patron-in-chief.

The summary attributed the litigations to the perceived “inefficiency” of the current election commissioner, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

Considering the upcoming events and crucial decisions at the International Council of Cricket, the ministry proposed the formation of a new committee for a four-month term.

The PCB board comprises ten members, including representatives from different regions and services, along with two members nominated by the Prime Minister.

Here is the list of newly appointed members.