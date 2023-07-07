Babar Azam Downplays Pakistan Vs India Game’s Hype in Cricket World Cup 2023

The all-format captain, Babar Azam, has responded to the media hype surrounding the much-anticipated Pakistan-India encounter in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, Babar Azam stated that the focus of the national team is to perform well throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Offers Important Role to Mohammad Hafeez in PCB

The Lahore-born cricketer added that the Men in Green are scheduled to play nine matches in the marquee event, not just against their neighboring country.

Responding to a question about the media hype, Babar Azam said, “If we play well against all of them, only then will we have the opportunity to play in the final”.

The right-handed batter assured that the Green Shirts are fully prepared for the upcoming World Cup, emphasizing their willingness to play at any assigned venue.

Babar also welcomed the challenge of adapting to different conditions and venues, expressing his desire to consistently perform in all countries and secure victories for Pakistan.

The national team will commence their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad and then face Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 12.

It is pertinent to mention that the Babar Azam-led side will face their arch-rivals on October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.