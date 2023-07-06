Cricket Fraternity Mourns Alamgir Tareen’s Death [Reactions]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 6, 2023 | 4:54 pm

The cricket fraternity in Pakistan is in shock as it mourns the death of Alamgir Khan Tareen, the owner and Managing Director (MD) of Multan Sultans.

As per reports, Alamgir Tareen took his own life by shooting himself in the head at his residence in Lahore. The actual reasons behind this tragic incident are yet to be revealed.

Alamgir Tareen, a renowned philanthropist, was the brother of Jehangir Khan Tareen, a renowned industrialist, and entrepreneur, and the uncle of Ali Khan Tareen.

As stated on the official website of the Sultans, Tareen was a passionate sports enthusiast who had a strong desire to establish a robust platform for aspiring cricketing.

As the news of his tragic death surfaced in the media earlier today, former and current cricketers, experts, and fans expressed their deepest condolences to the Tareen family.

Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked at the passing away of Alamgir Tareen, a great man and a memorable time for PSL”.

Here are some tweets:

