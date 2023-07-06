Cricket Fraternity Mourns Alamgir Tareen’s Death [Reactions]

The cricket fraternity in Pakistan is in shock as it mourns the death of Alamgir Khan Tareen, the owner and Managing Director (MD) of Multan Sultans.

As per reports, Alamgir Tareen took his own life by shooting himself in the head at his residence in Lahore. The actual reasons behind this tragic incident are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement Just Before Cricket World Cup

Alamgir Tareen, a renowned philanthropist, was the brother of Jehangir Khan Tareen, a renowned industrialist, and entrepreneur, and the uncle of Ali Khan Tareen.

As stated on the official website of the Sultans, Tareen was a passionate sports enthusiast who had a strong desire to establish a robust platform for aspiring cricketing.

As the news of his tragic death surfaced in the media earlier today, former and current cricketers, experts, and fans expressed their deepest condolences to the Tareen family.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Formally Assumes PCB’s Command With His First Meeting

Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked at the passing away of Alamgir Tareen, a great man and a memorable time for PSL”.

Here are some tweets:

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/aISUQtAqI5 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) July 6, 2023

My condolences to Alagmir Tareen’s friends, family and fans of Multan Sultans. Prayers for the departed. إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 6, 2023

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon Deeply saddened by the news of Alamgir Tareen sahab. Prayers for his departed souls and his family. 🤲🏻 — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) July 6, 2023

Shocked at the news of Alamgir’s demise. He was one of the finest gentlemen I had come across. He was always full of life and was a very refined person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tareen family, and also with MultanSultan/PSL fraternity. May God bless his soul. — Ali Naqvi (@AliNaqvi808) July 6, 2023

Terrible news coming with regards to the demise of Alamgir Tareen. Thoughts with the entire family, he was a happy soul who made everyone smile around him, extremely passionate about Multan Sultans too. May he RIP. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 6, 2023

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of demise of Alamgir Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans! Our condolences with the family and friends of the departed soul 🤲#AlamgirTareen pic.twitter.com/m9gjkAaQos — Muzaffarabad Tigers (@TigersOfKPL) July 6, 2023