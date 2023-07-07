Zaka Ashraf Offers Important Role to Mohammad Hafeez in PCB

The newly appointed interim Management Committee has offered Mohammad Hafeez the opportunity to assume the role of chief selector for the national team.

As per media reports, Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), held an important meeting with the former cricketer on Thursday to discuss the offer.

However, it has been reported that the cricketer-turned-analyst has not accepted the offer and has requested some time to consider it due to his existing commitments.

During their meeting, the experienced all-rounder extended his congratulations to Ashraf on his appointment as the head of the PCB and acknowledged his dedication to the sport.

“Zaka Ashraf is a capable administrator whom I hold in high regard. I will certainly consider a favorable offer to serve Pakistan cricket,” stated Mohammad Hafeez.

Reports indicate that the current chief selector, Haroon Rashid, is expected to be relieved of his responsibilities in the near future after the appointment of new management.

In addition to Hafeez, other cricketers like Younis Khan, Mohsin Khan, Saleem Yousuf, and Shoaib Akhtar, are rumored to be offered various positions within the PCB.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this week, the federal government officially appointed Ashraf as the chairman of the newly formed management committee.

This decision was made after the circulation of a summary and grants the 10-member committee a four-month term to oversee the affairs of the PCB.