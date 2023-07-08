Pakistan Team Extends Heartfelt Congratulations to Haris Rauf on His Wedding

Pakistani cricketers took a moment to congratulate their teammate Haris Rauf on his wedding on the fourth day of the training camp in Karachi.

The occasion was captured in a video shared on Twitter by Shaheen Afridi, featuring Babar Azam and other players expressing their well-wishes to the fast bowler.

All the players congratulated the Rawalpindi-born cricketer on his wedding, with the Lahore Qalandars skipper adding, “Live long, my friend.”

The wedding festivities for Haris Rauf commenced with a lively dholki event on July 5, which instantly became the talk of social media as videos featuring the groom went viral. It was reported yesterday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decision to prevent cricketers from attending the wedding.

Officials from the cricket board cited unfavorable weather conditions in the region and the unavailability of flights as the primary reasons behind this unexpected move.

PCB was concerned about the players’ ability to return to Karachi on time, considering the unpredictable weather and the limited flight options.

It had been planned for certain players to travel to Islamabad today and attend the wedding, with the intention of returning to Karachi on Saturday afternoon.

However, due to the weather problems and logistical challenges, the management of the cricket board had to intervene and restrict the players from making the trip.