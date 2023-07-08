PCB Finally Reports ‘Viral’ Twitter Account of Chairman Zaka Ashraf

By Ayna Dua | Published Jul 8, 2023 | 12:07 am

PCB has reported the fake account impersonating the new Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently issued a statement regarding a fake Twitter account impersonating their new Chairman, Zaka Ashraf. The imposter account, which had a blue tick symbol indicating verification, was disseminating false opinions under Ashraf’s name.

This incident has raised concerns about the authenticity of Twitter accounts, as the platform now offers a paid feature allowing users to obtain a blue tick. In response, the PCB clarified that Zaka Ashraf does not possess a Twitter account and urged users to report the fake profile.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information on social media platforms, as even verified accounts can be subject to impersonation. Users are advised to exercise caution and rely on official statements from credible sources to avoid falling victim to misinformation.

