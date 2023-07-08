Zaka Ashraf to Attend His First ICC Meeting as PCB Interim Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf is preparing to travel to Durban to attend a crucial meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The newly appointed Chairman, accompanied by Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, will represent the board at a meeting scheduled to take place from July 9 to 16,

The primary focus of the PCB delegation will be to advocate for Pakistan as the sole host of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, among other significant issues.

The ICC meeting in Durban will cover a wide range of topics with delegates set to deliberate on pressing issues. Particularly noteworthy will be discussions surrounding the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States (US) in 2024.

In addition, members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will convene to discuss the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Recently, Zaka Ashraf chaired his first meeting at the National Cricket Academy since assuming office as Chairman of the PCB management committee. During the meeting, the Chief Finance Officer delivered a briefing on the budget, providing insight into matters such as stadium construction and central contracts.

The interim PCB Chairman emphasized the importance of clearing any existing differences and fostering a united front to drive the progress of cricket in Pakistan.