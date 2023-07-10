Citizens Unleash Anger Over CAA’s Celebration of Virgin Atlantic’s Exit From Pakistan

Published Jul 10, 2023

British airlines Virgin Atlantic has abruptly ceased its flight operations in Pakistan, leaving travelers and aviation enthusiasts bewildered.

The airline’s last flight, VS-379, took off from Islamabad International Airport bound for London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday, marking an abrupt end to Virgin Atlantic’s stint in the country.

Virgin Atlantic entered the Pakistani market in December 2020 with great fanfare, promising increased connectivity and convenient travel options for passengers.

Initially offering seven weekly flights from Islamabad, the airline quickly gained a following among travelers seeking quality international travel services.

However, the recent decision to completely withdraw from Pakistan has left many questioning the reasoning behind this sudden exit.

Adding fuel to the fire is the manner in which the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) commemorated Virgin Atlantic’s departure.

In a rather tone-deaf move, the CAA organized a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the exit of one of the country’s top international airlines.

Images shared by the CAA depicting crew members of the departing flight partaking in the festivities have triggered widespread criticism online.

Twitter, as always, has become a platform for users to express their disappointment and disapproval regarding both Virgin Atlantic’s departure and the CAA’s celebration.

Let’s take a look at some of the top Twitter reactions:

 

