NDMA Issues Another Flood Warning as India Releases Water in Ravi

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning about potential ‘low floods’ in the River Ravi following India’s release of approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.

Within the next 20-24 hours, an estimated 65,000 cusecs are expected to reach the area, posing a risk of low floods in Punjab’s Jassar region. Last year, India released 173,000 cusecs, and about one-third of that amount reached Jassar, causing low floods.

ALSO READ UAE Arrests Rich Expat for Showing Off Massive Cash Pile at Luxury Car Showroom

NDMA shared this information on Twitter, highlighting India’s recent release of water and the potential for low flood levels in the floodplain areas based on the River Ravi’s flood limits at Jassar.

Despite the risk, NDMA assured that the local administration is closely monitoring the situation until 20 July, following their guidelines.

Preparations have been made to handle any adverse situations. Increased water levels in the river Ravi prompted flood warnings in Hafizabad and Narowal, with relief camps established along rivers and canals.

Additionally, heavy rainfall in Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal could lead to flooding in the River Sutlej and its tributaries, including Bhimber, Deg, Palkho, and Basantar.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Suspended Electric Buses Are Coming Back Soon

To mitigate risks, relief camps were set up near Kot Ghulam due to concerns about flooding in the river Chenab. The area from Kot Ghulam to Kot Nikka has already experienced flooding, and damage assessments have been conducted.

Regular monitoring of water flow is being carried out, with preparations to address emergencies. The district administration is actively warning residents in low-lying areas and taking necessary precautions.