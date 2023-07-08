National Players Attend Wedding Ceremony Of Shahid Afridi’s Daughter

Star Pakistani cricketers gathered in Karachi to grace the wedding ceremony of former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter after the training camp concluded.

The event witnessed the presence of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Hassan Ali, Aamir Jamal, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It also attracted several former cricketers, such as Moin Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammad Akram, and Waqar Younis, who joined in the celebrations.

The national players missed the wedding ceremony of Haris Rauf due to weather conditions in Rawalpindi preventing the players from attending the reception.

Sources in PCB revealed that the Pakistan team management made the decision to bar players from traveling to Rawalpindi due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The Babar Azam-led squad is slated to embark on a Test series in Sri Lanka, with their departure scheduled for today.

Originally, the national players were set to depart from Karachi to Rawalpindi on Friday evening to attend the wedding, with a return planned for Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team concluded their training camp at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi Yesterday for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.