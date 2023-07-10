Threads is Close to 100 Million Users Just a Week After Launch

Threads, Instagram’s latest offering, has become the talk of the town this week, capturing the attention of users across social media, entertainment, and the tech sphere.

Launched just a few days ago, this app has made significant waves, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Twitter, a platform currently dominated by billionaire Elon Musk.

Impressively, Threads witnessed an extraordinary surge in sign-ups within its first 48 hours, with over 97 million accounts already onboard. It is poised to achieve the remarkable milestone of reaching 100 million users faster than industry giants like ChatGPT, TikTok, and even its parent platform, Instagram.

It is worth noting that ChatGPT took two months to amass 100 million users, while TikTok achieved this milestone in nine months. Even Instagram, the parent platform, took a notable two and a half years to reach the same figure.

The accelerated growth of Threads can be attributed to its seamless integration with Instagram, facilitating a massive platform transition for its staggering user base of 1.6 billion individuals outside the European Union. This integration allowed users to effortlessly transition to Threads, resulting in one of the most significant platform migrations in history and enabling them to engage with its features right from day one.

In a direct response to the swift rise and increasing rivalry of Threads, Twitter has retaliated by sending a letter to Meta, the parent company of Instagram, in which it threatens legal action.

The letter suggests that Meta may have recruited former Twitter employees who could potentially possess confidential trade secrets. This aggressive move signifies the high level of concern and competition between these two social media powerhouses.

Not to mention, there is also supposedly a cage fight set to take place between the owners of the two platforms, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerburg.