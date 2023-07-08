Threads Will Let You Delete Account Without Removing Your Instagram Profile

Earlier this week, Threads, the text-focused social media platform serving as an alternative to Twitter, made its debut.

During the registration process, users were required to provide their Instagram usernames. However, a significant number of users soon encountered a limitation: once an account is created on Threads, it cannot be deleted, only disabled.

Consequently, deleting the Threads username also results in the removal of the associated Instagram profile and all its content.

Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, acknowledged this issue and assured users that Meta, the parent company, is actively addressing it. He recommended users deactivate their accounts temporarily while the workaround is being developed.

Threads offers users the ability to share various types of content, including text-based messages, videos, short GIFs, and the option to embed Instagram posts within threads. Users can engage with these posts by liking, commenting, reposting, and sharing.

However, it is important to note that several features are still in development and not yet available.

For those considering deactivating their account, this action will hide the profile and any associated content. Additionally, users have the option to switch to private mode, further limiting visibility.

The executive emphasized that Threads operates in conjunction with Instagram, allowing users to utilize a single account. Exciting updates are on the horizon, including the implementation of an enhanced search function. Furthermore, users can anticipate the introduction of hashtags, curated tabs, and editing tools for attachments prior to publication.

Additionally, there is a notable concern regarding the current lack of GDPR compliance with Threads, rendering it inaccessible to individuals residing in the European Union.

While some users may consider utilizing a VPN as a potential workaround, this approach poses its own risks, as routing through a country with less stringent privacy laws may compromise their personal data.