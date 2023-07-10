UAE Arrests Rich Expat for Showing Off Massive Cash Pile at Luxury Car Showroom

UAE’s Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes has ordered the arrest of an Expat after a video of him showing off his wealth in a luxury car dealership went viral on social media.

In the video, the Asian man, dressed as an Arab, entered a car showroom with two of his assistants carrying a pile of cash.

The accused can be seen arrogantly interacting with the dealership employees while attempting to purchase a car worth $545,000 (AED 2 million). He even gave away currency stash to employees of the dealership.

However, according to reports from WAM, the video insulted and ridiculed Emirati society and promoted certain stereotypes about Arab wealth. Here’s the viral video that got the man arrested:

The defendant now faces charges of internet misuse, spreading propaganda, and harming the public interest. He has also been accused of violating UAE’s media content standards for sharing something that disrespected Emirati society.

The charges come after Federal Investigation Department at the UAE Attorney General’s Office reviewed the viral clip. Moreover, Public Prosecution has also summoned the owner of the showroom, where the video was filmed.

The Public Prosecution has advised social media users in the country to follow legal and ethical regulations while considering the societal values of the Emirates.