Bill Gates Praises PM Shehbaz’s Leadership and Pakistan’s Efforts to Eradicate Polio

The Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, recently held a telephone discussion with Bill Gates, the Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. They talked about public health sector programs in Pakistan.

The PM lauded the services provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Pakistan. He stressed that the government’s top priorities are eliminating polio, protecting children from fatal diseases, and addressing malnutrition.

ALSO READ More Monsoon Rainfall Predicted Across Pakistan

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to resources and support by including all segments of society.

Moreover, the PM expressed his desire to further increase cooperation between the Pakistani government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates also commended PM Shehbaz’s leadership and Pakistan’s efforts to defeat polio. He thanked Pakistan for its support in protecting children from the polio virus.

In addition, the PM and Bill Gates also discussed important issues like malnutrition, stunted growth, and providing essential disease prevention services.

ALSO READ Perfume Factory Catches Massive Fire in UAE

They also talked about the digitalization of the micropayment gateway, Raast, and the National Savings Program.

Both the PM and Bill Gates agreed to continue working closely together. They acknowledged the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s critical role in running public health and other social welfare programs in Pakistan.