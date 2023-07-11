Devastating Monsoon Rains Claim 86 Lives Across Pakistan

The monsoon rains have had a devastating impact according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Since 25 June, 86 people have lost their lives, while 151 others have been injured.

In the past 24 hours, six individuals have lost their lives and nine have been injured as a result of the heavy downpours. NDMA’s records indicate that there are 16 women and 37 children among the casualties. Moreover, the torrential rains have caused extensive damage to 97 houses, wreaking havoc across the country.

Punjab has been the hardest hit, reporting 52 deaths. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has also experienced a significant loss of life, with 20 deaths recorded. Balochistan has reported six fatalities.

Back in April, NDMA issued a warning about the high probability of severe floods in Pakistan. During a briefing to a committee, Chairman NDMA highlighted various factors that could contribute to flooding, such as escalating temperatures, glacial melting, and an early monsoon season. To address these concerns, NDMA is collaborating with other agencies to monitor 17 satellites and intends to install 36 flood early warning systems.

The chairman expressed deep concern about the potential consequences if a flood event similar to last year’s were to occur again, emphasizing that it could lead to a major economic crisis for the country.