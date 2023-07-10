Scientists Turn Paper Factory Waste Into Life-Saving Drugs

Contrary to common perception, drug companies produce a greater amount of carbon dioxide equivalents per million dollars than the automotive industry according to a study in 2019. This highlights the pressing need for carbon emission reduction within the pharmaceutical sector, despite its smaller size compared to other industries.

Addressing this issue, scientists from the University of Bath in the UK have put forth a potential solution. They have developed a groundbreaking process that utilizes β-pinene, a compound found in turpentine, as a precursor for manufacturing drugs like paracetamol and ibuprofen.

ALSO READ NDMA Issues Another Flood Warning as India Releases Water in Ravi

Most pharmaceutical companies rely on chemical precursors derived from crude oil for producing these widely used painkillers. However, turpentine is abundantly available as a waste by-product from the paper industry, with an annual production of over 350,000 metric tonnes. Researchers have successfully demonstrated the synthesis of 4-HAP, a precursor for beta-blockers, as well as salbutamol and various household cleaners using turpentine.

This innovative ‘bio-refinery’ process has the potential to stabilize drug prices for consumers since turpentine is not influenced by the geopolitical pressures that cause fluctuations in energy and oil prices.

ALSO READ Google’s Medical AI is Already Being Tested at Hospitals

However, it is important to note that producing drugs using turpentine is currently more expensive than crude oil. The researchers propose that some consumers might be willing to pay slightly higher prices for more sustainable drugs. Nevertheless, it is crucial to recognize that for individuals who are unwell or in pain, sustainability may not be a high priority.