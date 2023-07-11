Male Relative Slaughters Minor Girl for Resisting Sexual Abuse

A tragic incident occurred in Saleem Khan village of Swabi tehsil, where a six-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a 17-year-old neighbor.

According to DSP headquarters Jawad Khan, the girl’s body was discovered in a hujra (common guest house).

DSP Jawad explained that the young man enticed the girl to the hujra, intending to sexually assault her. When she resisted and began crying, the culprit resorted to using a dagger to slaughter her.

Following the incident, the girl’s body was transported to the District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The police swiftly apprehended the accused who confessed to killing the girl after she cried out when he attempted to assault her sexually.

Adding to the tragedy, the police officer revealed that the accused was also a relative of the victim.