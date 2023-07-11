Pakistani Student Fatally Stabbed by Sri Lankan Roommate in Norway

A Pakistani student studying in Oslo, Norway, was tragically killed by his roommate in a brutal incident.

The victim, a 27-year-old student pursuing a Master’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of South-Eastern Norway, was fatally stabbed by his Sri Lankan roommate on July 3.

ALSO READ PIA Air Hostess Dies in Car Accident at Lahore Airport

Having arrived in Norway in 2021 with aspirations for a promising future, the victim had recently completed his Master’s degree and was residing in an apartment in Oslo’s Vestli area.

Upon hearing the commotion, concerned neighbors contacted the police, who promptly apprehended the perpetrator at the scene. The motive behind the murder remains unknown at this time.

ALSO READ Sports Board Denies NOC to Women’s Football Team to Travel to Singapore

This shocking incident has instilled fear among students, creating a sense of unease. The deceased’s body has been repatriated to Pakistan for burial, and his grieving parents anxiously await the arrival of their beloved son’s mortal remains. They are urging the Norwegian government to ensure justice is served.

The police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, with additional details expected to be released in due course.