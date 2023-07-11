Measures Being Taken to Broaden Tax Net: FBR Chairman

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad Tuesday said that new measures are being taken to broaden the tax base as well as outreach programs to bring potential small taxpayers across Pakistan under the tax net.

He was addressing the batch of the 33rd Senior Management Course, National School of Public Policy, NIM, Karachi, which visited the Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters as part of their ongoing mandatory training.

37 trainee officers from NIM Karachi undergoing the 33rd Senior Management Course visited FBR Headquarters today and met with the Chairman, @AsimAhmad_FBR. Syed Nadeem Rizvi, Member Administration, was also present at the occasion.

The 37 participants belonged to various Federal Occupational Groups, Provincial Civil Services, Economist Group & allied services.

After offering Fateha at Yadgar-I-Shuhada, the participants were given a detailed briefing on revenue collection strategy and related challenges being undertaken by FBR as well as organizational structure, key policy, and operational aspects of IRS and Customs.

They were also briefed by Chairman FBR and Member Administration Nadeem Hussain Rizvi on various initiatives being undertaken for the documentation of the economy, meeting assigned targets, digitization of taxpayers’ data, and anti-smuggling operations.