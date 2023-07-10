Punjab Recorded Almost 1000 Bike Accidents in 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, seven people died, and 1,146 sustained injuries in 1,084 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab.

As per a report from The Express Tribune, 586 people with serious injuries were sent to various hospitals, while 562 victims with lesser injuries were treated at the scene by Rescue Medical Teams. The majority of RTCs (71%) involved motorcycles.

Further investigation revealed that 481 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 420 passengers were involved in the accidents.

According to the figures, 306 RTCs were reported in Lahore, with 310 casualties, putting the provincial capital at the top of the list. Multan came in second with 81 RTCs and 79 victims, while Faisalabad came in third with 76 RTCs and 71 victims.

The figures also show that RTCs affected 1,084 victims, including 913 males and 227 females, with 144 victims being under the age of 18, 450 being between the ages of 18 and 40, and the remaining 309 victims being over the age of 40.

According to the data, the aforementioned accidents involved 921 motorcycles, 83 rickshaws, 121 cars, 22 vans, 18 buses, 17 trucks, and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts.