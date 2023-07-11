Newborn With Burnt Legs Undergoes Successful Surgery After Incubator Mishap

A newborn girl who suffered burns on both legs due to an incubator mishap at a private hospital in Islamabad has successfully undergone surgery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Burns Centre.

The infant experienced blood deficiency, received blood transfusions, and was later transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the PIMS Children’s Hospital. Following the surgery, doctors will monitor her burn wounds for the next three days to determine what to do next.

Concerned about the incident, the newborn’s father filed a complaint with the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IRHA), alleging negligence by the private hospital in maintaining the incubator’s temperature. He is demanding strict against the hospital’s administration and staff.

The private hospital attributed it to electrical fluctuations during rainfall, which led to a bulb exploding and causing a fire. The hospital’s administration says they are cooperating with the affected family and PIMS doctors, and they are ready to provide any necessary assistance.