PTV Journalist Fired From Job for Asking Tough Questions From PM Shehbaz

A journalist claims to have lost his job at state-owned broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) after asking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a critical question, highlighting the issue of limited space for free media in the country.

Azam Chaudhry, President of the Lahore Press Club had been hired as an analyst by PTV but was dismissed on the same day following his inquiry to the prime minister. Chaudhry has not received any written notification from his employer regarding the termination.

ALSO READ 8 Muslim Countries Among Top Ten with the Most Rejected Schengen Visa Applications

During a press conference at the Punjab Governor’s House on June 30, Chaudhry asked the prime minister when the unannounced media restrictions would be lifted. He expressed that his question represented the concerns of the entire journalist community, stating that media bans were widespread throughout Pakistan in the present era.

Highlighting the severity of the restrictions, Chaudhry pressed the prime minister for details on when and how the media restrictions would be resolved. He pointed out that while political parties like PML-N and PPP claim to support freedom of expression, the reality contradicts these assertions.

ALSO READ CDA is Developing 3 New Sectors in Islamabad for Rs. 30 Billion

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz stated that he was against restrictions and deferred the matter to the information minister, encouraging Chaudhry to voice any legitimate concerns he had.

The prime minister acknowledged that he did not wish to dwell on the past but acknowledged that everyone was aware of what had occurred. Nevertheless, he assured Chaudhry that his valid concerns would be addressed.

Via: Geo