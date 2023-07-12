Elon Musk Allegedly Used Millions of Tesla Money to Build Personal Glass House

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tesla might have financed a project to construct a glass house for its billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, in the Austin, Texas region.

This sparked an internal investigation into whether the company misused millions of dollars on glass purchases. If confirmed, this could signal a shift towards a more ostentatious lifestyle for the billionaire, who often publicly discusses his penchant for couch surfing.

Unnamed sources familiar with the situation revealed that the supposed covert operation, internally known as Project 42 at Tesla, involved building a structure with glass walls. It included design drawings of a glass box featuring residential elements like bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen, the Journal reported.

ALSO READ Zuckerberg and Musk Share Training Photos Ahead of Multi-Billion Dollar Cage Fight

An internal order within the company for specialized glass worth millions of dollars allegedly raised eyebrows among some employees who were unsure of its intended use. This later instigated an internal inquiry to determine whether there had been inappropriate use of company resources and if Musk was directly implicated in such misappropriation.

The undisclosed project was reportedly a residence for the Tesla CEO, positioned near the company’s Austin-area main office, as per the Journal’s report.

Additional design images uncovered a waterfall integrated into the property’s adjacent landscape, as well as a futuristic pickup truck resembling Tesla’s Cybertruck.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Attacks Zuckerberg For Hiring Fired Twitter Employees to Develop Threads App

The outcomes of the investigation remain undisclosed to the Journal, and it’s uncertain whether the ordered glass was ever received. The current status of Project 42 is also not clear.

Musk is yet to respond to an official request to comment.