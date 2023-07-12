Here’s a Look at 3rd Generation Haval H6 [Photos]

GWM unveiled its third-generation Haval H6 SUV on July 10. The new H6 looks polarizing, especially in front, with its large grille replaced by a sharp, closed beak. According to media reports, the new SUV will debut in Q3 2023.
While the model looks more like a mid-cycle facelift, reports insist on calling it a latest-generation H6.
Haval sells the H6, Big Dog, Shenshou, Chitu, Jolion, and H9 in China, according to its website. H6 is the brand’s best-selling model, selling 75,869 units from January through May, including 14,793 in May.
The SUV will feature 1.5L turbo or 2.0L turbo four-cylinder engines. The 2.0T will produce 211 hp, while the 1.5T model will make around 150 hp. Haval H6’s PHEV will use GWM’s latest Hi4 hybrid technology that allows for a combined 260+ hp.
The new Haval H6 does not have joint-strip taillights, according to photos on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website.
Black strips link the taillights, with rectangular exhaust outlets underneath. 18-inch/19-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof are also available.
More details about the SUV will surface on its formal launch.