Car Sales Increase Slightly After Honda’s Production Restart

Amid the ongoing crisis in the automotive sector, car sales have risen slightly.

According to the latest data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 6,034 vehicles in June 2023, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) increase of 10% in sales, but a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 79%.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 1,846 cars, reporting a 7% MoM increase in sales. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold only 307 cars, seeing a 253% MoM increase in sales. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold a respectable 3,009 cars, observing a 2% increase in monthly sales.

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) sold 558 cars last month, recording an 11% MoM decrease in sales. Once again, Tucson remained the company’s front-runner.

The sales of some popular cars are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Passenger Vehicles Sales in May 2023 Sales in June 2023 Month-on-Month % Difference PSMC

Cultus 282 264 -6% Alto 1,902 1,913 1% Wagon R 148 165 11% Bolan 157 262 67% Swift 332 278 -16% Toyota IMC

Corolla and Yaris 853 984 15% Fortuner and Hilux 865 862 0% Honda Atlas

Civic and City 56 227 305% HR-V & BR-V 31 80 158% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 194 313 61% Elantra 69 88 28% Sonata 135 77 -43%

Although sales have risen slightly, the overall trajectory of the local car industry is still bleak. Car companies are still observing production shutdowns due to inventory shortages, while the rising prices, as well as taxes, have dampened the demand.

Reports suggest that the tough times are not over yet, as more production hiccups and price hikes are inbound.