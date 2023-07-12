Pakistan Receives $1 Billion from UAE

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday announced that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has deposited an amount of $1 billion in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The finance minister highlighted that this inflow has further increased forex reserves held by the central bank and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves position for the week ending July 14, 2023.

“On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, myself and the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt thanks to the leadership of United Arab Emirates for their great gesture and support by placing said deposit of $1 billion with State Bank of Pakistan,” the minister added.