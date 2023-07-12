Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls to Rs. 204,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a minor decrease on Wednesday to close at Rs. 204,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 204,000 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 429 to close at Rs. 174,897.

ALSO READ Rupee Rises 2nd Day in a Row Against US Dollar Ahead of IMF Vote

After increasing by Rs. 800 per tola on Monday, the price of the precious metal posted a massive decline of Rs. 4,500 per tola. Today’s decrease means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by Rs. 4,200 per tola in the last three days.

In the international market, spot gold rose by 0.5 percent to $1,942.15 per ounce by 1301 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.5 percent to $1,947.30.