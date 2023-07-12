Rashid Latif Slams Spread of Fake News Amidst Rumors of Jay Shah’s Pakistan Visit

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has responded to recent rumors in the media about Jay Shah possibly visiting Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Latif criticized individuals who spread false information by leaking fake news to their preferred journalists, which only creates confusion instead of serving any purpose.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah’s Meeting in Durban Sparks More Questions Than Answers

The former cricketer stated that the BCCI Secretary has now denied media reports of accepting the invitation and planning to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

“Such behavior is hurting Pakistan cricket. Why an official press release could have sufficed if the BCCI Secretary had accepted the invite or otherwise,” he wrote.

News of mutual invite extended by Jay Shah & Zaka Ashraf struck the headlines yesterday. That Jay Shah had accepted coming to Pakistan during the Asia Cup matches & in turn invited, Zaka consenting to travel to India at the time of the ICC World Cup 2023. High powered people… pic.twitter.com/ADQOGA0mOj — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) July 12, 2023

Earlier, Jay Shah stated that he has not accepted the invitation, and any suggestion otherwise is a result of deliberate or mischievous miscommunication.

ALSO READ PCB and BCCI Chiefs to Hold Crucial Meeting in Durban

“I have not agreed to anything. This is simply miscommunication, possibly done deliberately or mischievously. I will not be making any visit,” Jay Shah said.

It is worth mentioning that the newly appointed PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, had a crucial meeting with Jay Shah in Durban to discuss important matters.

Reports suggested that Zaka Ashraf extended an invitation to Jay Shah to visit Pakistan, while Jay Shah also reciprocated the gesture.