What Makes Current Pakistan Cricket Team Better Than Iconic Side of Late 90s?

Forgive me for saying this, but before I begin, let me tell you that those who live in the past and are unwilling to let go of it aren’t going to like this piece much. This is particularly true because Pakistanis have heard terms like ‘cheezain to hamare dour me hoti theen’ a million times and continue to hear similar things from older family members and others who have an age gap with them.

Having said that, it’s important to live in the present moment and enjoy all that life throws at us. Cricket is no different and we must whole-heartedly love and support the national cricket team under Babar Azam’s captaincy.

Without further wasting any thought, let’s delve into our topic that shows why the current Pakistan cricket team is no less remarkable than the iconic team of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Cricket has always held a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, and the nation has produced some remarkable teams throughout its cricketing history. One such iconic team that left a lasting mark on the sport was the Pakistan cricket team of the late 1990s. Featuring superstars such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saeed Anwar, Inzama,-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, and many more, the Men in Green were one of the top sides in the world cricket.

After the debacle of the 2003 World Cup, the national team suffered as many superstars were forced to retire or be dropped from the side. This resulted in years of agony for Pakistan cricket fans, who were unable to form a strong bond with the national side.

However, the current Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of Babar Azam, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, surpassing the achievements of their predecessors, which has brought joy back to the faces of cricket fans.

Let’s have a look at a few reasons why the current Pakistan side is better than the iconic side of the 90s.

Depth in Bowling

The late 90s team boasted a formidable bowling attack, with legendary names such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, and Saqlain Mushtaq. However, the current Pakistan team has an abundance of bowling talent, with a more diverse skill set.

The emergence of fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali coupled with the spin wizardry of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, has given the team a well-rounded and potent bowling unit. The depth and variety in the current team’s bowling options give them a significant advantage in adapting to different conditions and challenging opponents.

While this is not a comparison in the quality of the bowlers, this is a mere fact that Pakistan currently has a number of options in the bowling department.

Strong Batting Lineup

While the late 90s team boasted stalwarts like Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Yousuf, the current team has a more consistent and reliable batting lineup.

The likes of Babar Azam, who has established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world across all formats, bring stability and elegance to the team. Alongside him, the aggressive stroke play of Fakhar Zaman, the composure of Imam-ul-Haq, and the never say die attitude of Mohammad Rizwan provides a well-rounded batting order capable of posting competitive totals and chasing down targets effectively.

Enhanced Fitness and Fielding Standards

One noticeable aspect of the current Pakistan cricket team is the improved fitness levels and fielding standards. In the late 90s, fielding was an area where Pakistan often lagged behind their rivals.

However, the current team has undergone a transformation in this regard, with a renewed focus on fitness and athleticism. The players’ agility, sharp reflexes, and willingness to dive and save crucial runs have elevated Pakistan’s fielding standards to new heights. The likes of Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf have set a remarkable fielding standard in the national side.

This improved fielding not only boosts the team’s morale but also has a direct impact on the game’s outcome.

Strategic and Tactical Approach

In the late 90s, Pakistan was known for its unpredictable and mercurial style of play. While it led to some exhilarating victories, it also resulted in inconsistent performances. The current team, under the guidance of captain Babar Azam, has adopted a more strategic and tactical approach to the game.

There is a greater emphasis on planning, analyzing opponents’ strengths and weaknesses, and executing well-thought-out game plans. This disciplined approach has translated into more consistent performances and improved decision-making on the field.

With the inclusion of more seasoned data analytics experts like Rehan-ul-Haq and Hassan Cheema, Pakistan cricket will rely even more on the use of data.

While there is a lot still to be improved on, the Men in Green seem to be heading in the right direction, keeping in view the importance of strong strategies in modern cricket.

While the late 90s team holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistani cricket fans, the current Pakistan cricket team has undoubtedly raised the bar of excellence.

With a formidable bowling attack, a reliable batting lineup, improved fitness and fielding standards, and a focus on strategic approach the current team has set itself apart as a force to be reckoned with in international cricket. As they continue to evolve and build on their success, the future looks bright for Pakistan cricket, and the current team’s achievements will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.