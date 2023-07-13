Champions League Qualifier Suspended After Maltese Fans Chant ‘Palestine’

Tensions flared during the Champions League qualifying match between Maccabi Haifa and Hamrun Spartans, resulting in a temporary suspension of the game.

The clash erupted when Maltese supporters began chanting in support of Palestine, provoking a fiery response from Maccabi fans who launched flares onto the pitch.

According to media reports, relevant authorities have arrested a total of five Israeli supporters, with two individuals expected to face serious charges in court.

Several fans inside the Centenary Stadium attempted to smuggle flares past security checks by hiding them in their underwear, managing to evade detection.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is currently gathering official reports from authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Despite the disruptions, Maccabi Haifa secured an impressive 4-0 victory. The second leg of the qualifying round is scheduled to take place in Israel on July 18.

In other matches, Ludogorets Razgrad suffered a setback with a 2-0 against Kosovo’s KF Ballkani, while BATE Borisov settled for a 1-1 draw against Albania’s Partizani Tirana.

Ferencvaros, renowned for their strong performance in last season’s Europa League, played a goalless draw against KI Klaksvík from the Faroe Islands.