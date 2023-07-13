Money Matters in the Limelight as PSL Franchises Await Profit Payments

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has emerged as a resounding financial triumph, generating a staggering revenue of over Rs. 5 billion.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adopted a 5-95 profit-sharing formula, with the PCB receiving 5 percent and the franchises receiving 95 percent of the revenue.

According to media reports, the PCB’s share amounts to Rs. 582,534,480, while the combined share for all the franchises is Rs. 5,046,776,989.

Each of the six participating teams is entitled to approximately Rs. 841,129,498, subject to deductions for expenses ranging from 40 percent to 55 percent during PSL.

However, reports indicate delays in disbursing the agreed profits, with no recent updates provided to the franchises regarding their shares.

In this regard, the owners of the franchises plan to hold a meeting with the newly appointed PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, to address concerns and find resolutions.

Franchise owners aim to discuss these matters with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, upon his return from ICC meetings in South Africa.