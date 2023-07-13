Daraz Pakistan Earns Three ISO Certifications, Highlighting Commitment to Excellence

Daraz Pakistan, the country’s leading e-commerce platform, has announced the achievement of receiving three prestigious ISO certifications.

This recognition underscores Daraz’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch quality, environmental sustainability and ensuring the health and safety of its team members.

The following certifications have been awarded to Daraz Pakistan after a rigorous evaluation process:

ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems

Affirms Daraz’s dedication to maintaining and continually improving its quality management systems. By adhering to internationally recognized standards, the company ensures customer satisfaction and the delivery of exceptional services.

ISO 14001: Environmental Management Systems

Daraz Pakistan demonstrates its strong commitment to environmental sustainability through the attainment of this certification. It highlights the effective management practices implemented by Daraz to minimize its environmental footprint.

ISO 45001: Occupational Health and Safety

The ISO 45001 certification validates Daraz’s priority to safeguard the health and safety of its team members. By implementing rigorous protocols and continuously improving its occupational health and safety practices, Daraz ensures a secure working environment for its employees.

By meeting internationally recognized standards, Daraz reaffirms its position as a trusted industry leader and further enhances its reputation in the marketplace.

“These certifications are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our operations,” said Ahmed Tanveer, COO of Daraz Pakistan.

He added, “We are proud of our team’s hard work and commitment to meeting the highest quality standards, environmental sustainability, and occupational health and safety.

This recognition not only validates our efforts but also reinforces our position as a responsible and customer-centric organization.”

By achieving these certifications, Daraz Pakistan aims to attract more customers who value organizations with a strong focus on quality, environmental sustainability, and the well-being of their employees.

Additionally, they contribute to the long-term success and growth of the company.