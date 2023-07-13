Islamabad Downtown: A Revolution is Coming to the Twin Cities

‘The future is ours. Let’s create it together.’

This line is plastered all across social media right now. Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir and Kubra Khan, and a ton of social media users are talking about Islamabad Downtown. You simply cannot ignore the captivating billboards, enticing flyers, and the sheer buzz surrounding this project either.

Well, iIf you have the privilege of residing in the twin cities, consider yourself truly fortunate because the skyline of Islamabad is about to be transformed forever.

Let’s Begin with the Basics: What is a Downtown?

Downtown, also referred to as a city’s central business district, encapsulates a city’s geographic, commercial, cultural, and political core.

It is frequently linked to iconic elements like soaring structures that create stunning skylines and the intersection of bus and rail lines.

In the United States, the phrase “downtown” was first used in 1770 to describe Manhattan. Downtown neighbourhoods are still active centres of activity today, attracting visitors with their vivacious energy and great variety of services.

IMARAT Presents Islamabad Downtown

Thanks to the visionary masterminds at the IMARAT Group, Pakistan’s first homegrown unicorn, the twin cities are about to witness an unprecedented paradigm shift. You are about to be completely astounded as Islamabad Downtown sets new benchmarks that will remain unmatched throughout the country.

But let’s be clear—this is no ordinary project. Islamabad Downtown is your dream residence and lifestyle you always manifested. It is a world of its own, poised to revolutionise the lives of hundreds of thousands residing within its radiant radius. With world-class standards and a commitment to enhancing lifestyles, it is destined to leave an indelible impact on the nation’s capital and its inhabitants.

Be ready to witness architectural brilliance, unmatched amenities, and a vibrant ambiance that will breathe new life into Islamabad’s urban fabric. Islamabad Downtown is set to redefine the very essence of living, creating an environment that nourishes everyday experiences.

So, Islamabad, brace yourself for the dawn of a new era as Islamabad Downtown leaves an indelible mark on the landscape of the twin cities

The Islamabad Downtown

Picture this: a cityscape where luxury intertwines with convenience, where vibrant marketplaces beckon you to explore, and where world-class amenities are adjoined in your everyday life.

What is Islamabad Downtown?

Designed to mirror the grandeur of Dubai Downtown, this iconic development is set to reshape the heart of Islamabad and bring a standard of its own to the twin cities.

From the bustling Grand Bazar to the luxurious IMARAT Residences and the sprawling Mall of IMARAT, Islamabad Downtown promises a lifestyle reminiscent of New York City’s and Dubai’s finest.

Let’s get into the exquisite details of this groundbreaking project and discover why it’s an investment opportunity like no other.

What is there in Islamabad Downtown?

Where is it Located?

The Islamabad Downtown is located right on the Main Islamabad Expressway, making it the ideal residential and commercial destination.

Just take a look at the bustling daily traffic volume, surpassing 100,000 vehicles on Islamabad Expressway. It’s a testament to the vibrant lifestyle and connectivity that awaits in this area.

What’s more, this prime location embodies the visionary concept of transit-oriented development, blending commercial spaces with efficient public transportation.

As the beating heart of the capital, Islamabad Expressway serves as the lifeline connecting various regions from Faisal Masjid to T-chowk. This state-of-the-art, signal-free corridor is the backbone of the federal capital, offering undeniable convenience and accessibility.

Beyond the road, imagine the vibrant community surrounding this area, with over 700,000 residents living within a 5km radius. This thriving, high-density population guarantees an insatiable demand and limitless possibilities for this project.

With more than 20 housing societies within a mere 20-minute drive, this location is poised to captivate maximum visitors.

Location Pin: 33.569821, 73.158940

Address: H5C5+9VF, Expressway, Capital Enclave Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory

Best Investment Opportunities in Islamabad Downtown

Grand Bazar: The New Raja Bazar

Raja Bazar of the next 70+ years – Grand Bazar – is a lively marketplace that thrives on energy and diversity. Located in the centre of Islamabad Downtown, Grand Bazar is not just a shopping destination but also a mesmerising tourist attraction that showcases the rich culture and heritage of Pakistan.

Here is a list of vibrant Bazars included in the prestigious Grand Bazar:

Bhabra Bazar

Urdu Bazar

China Market

Moti Bazar

Narankari Bazar

Bohar Bazar

Sarafa Bazar

Mochi Bazar

Perfume Souk

Purana Qila

Bazar e Kalan

Mughal Sarai

Raja Market

Kohati Bazar

It goes without saying that Grand Bazar is where traditional bazaars coexist with modern boutiques, and indulge in a retail experience that will leave you yearning for more.

IMARAT Residences: Pakistan’s Most Premium Address

The IMARAT Residences are a collection of luxurious apartments that redefine modern living, tucked away in the heart of Islamabad Downtown. When architectural wonders and luxurious comforts come together in this setting, grandeur takes centre stage.

With IMARAT Residences, you will achieve a setting where every aspect has been painstakingly created to suit your taste. The IMARAT Residences are, indeed, the pinnacle of luxury and elegance, offering everything from expansive views of the cityscape to cutting-edge amenities that convey a sense of grandeur.

Mall of IMARAT: Pakistan’s Biggest Shopping Mall

As soon as you enter the Mall of IMARAT, the jewel in the crown of Islamabad Downtown, get ready to be dazzled. This enormous shopping centre guarantees a breath-taking experience that surpasses the most well-known retail locations on earth.

The Mall of IMARAT is a huge retail area that is home to numerous national and international brands. You will be able to enjoy excellent scrumptious treats while submerging your senses in a world of entertainment that satisfies all of your whims.

This prestigious mall is positioned to become Pakistan’s premier retail and entertainment destination thanks to its ample size and convenient location.

IMARAT: Pioneering the Future of Real Estate

IMARAT Group has earned its rightful place as the leader in Pakistan’s real estate market. With a commitment to transparency and state-of-the-art technologies, they have reshaped the sector and set new standards for quality projects.

By investing in Islamabad Downtown, you not only secure a luxurious lifestyle but also align yourself with a legacy of success with significant return on investment.

A Revolution in the Twin Cities

As IMARAT Group unveils Islamabad Downtown, a world of luxury comes to life in the heart of the twin cities.

With the Grand Bazar, IMARAT Residences, Mall of IMARAT, the extraordinary project offers a lucrative investment opportunity for the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Take part in the revolution that is Islamabad Downtown, where dreams actually do come true in the world of luxury.