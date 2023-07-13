Fake Nursing College Affiliations and Certificates Should Be Investigated: Senate Body

The Senate’s health sub-committee, led by Senator Rubina Khalid, has requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate nursing colleges falsely claiming affiliations with hospitals and fake certifications issued to nurses by institutions registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

The sub-committee expressed concerns about the negligence and lack of preparedness of the PNC. They will send a letter to the federal health ministry to express these concerns and also suggest informing the Prime Minister (PM) about the matter.

During a meeting chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, attended by Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Senator Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, concerns were raised about the absence of representation from PNC and the ministry. Senator Khalid expressed astonishment at the lack of representatives, accusing the ministry and the PNC of colluding to deceive the sub-committee.

The absence of the PNC Chairman Rafat Jan was questioned, and it was revealed that she was attending an event at the PM’s office. However, the sub-committee discovered that it was a general invitation for a fundraising event and not specifically for the meeting.

The sub-committee also raised concerns about the council’s intentions when they found out that the IT in charge had been nominated to present instead of the chairman. They decided to escalate the matter to the main committee for further action.

Additionally, the sub-committee reviewed the working papers regarding hospital registrations with PNC and found them to be fraudulent. They highlighted the need for clarification regarding several registrations.