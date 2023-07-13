Pakistan Women’s Football Team Finally Gets NOC for Singapore Friendlies

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the women’s football team for their friendly matches against Singapore.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has sent an official letter to PSB, requesting the issuance of an NOC for the national team’s departure to Singapore.

“The ministry has no objection to the visit of the team for the friendly matches between Singapore and Pakistan, scheduled to be held from July 13 to 18,” the notification read.

Guess who’s going to Singapore?

Our Girls in Green! 🥅⚽️🏃🏽‍♀️ Grateful to Hon Prime Minister for enabling this in a short time. 💚#GiveTheNOC – ✔️#PakistanFootball pic.twitter.com/k3Xxbv3BHK — Shaza Fatima Khawaja (@ShazaFK) July 13, 2023

Last week, the national team found itself in a conundrum when the Pakistan Sports Board initially refused to grant a NOC for their scheduled departure to Singapore.

The national team was scheduled to depart today to participate in friendly matches against Singapore. However, their plans were put on hold due to the NOC issue.

According to media reports, the PFF submitted a request for the NOC on June 27. However, due to the Eid holidays, the sports board received the request on July 3.

In response to the matter, the Pakistan Sports Board insisted that football federations must submit all necessary documents for a NOC at least six weeks in advance.