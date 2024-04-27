Here’s Pakistan’s Likely XI for 5th T20I Against New Zealand

Pakistan will look to fight back in the last T20I match of the series to salvage some pride with a draw following a shocking defeat against the Kiwis in the fourth T20I match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.

Pressure is mounting after the defeat in the fourth T20I series on Babar Azam’s men as the Black Caps lead the series by 2-1 as the Men in Green faltered in the last over by 4 runs while chasing a target of 179.

ALSO READ Drop-in Pitches Arrive in US From Australia for T20 World Cup 2024

However, the final composition of Pakistan’s playing eleven still, remains a subject of intrigue, with regular wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan suffering an injury which has ruled him out of contention.

Fakhar Zaman was the only batter who displayed some fighting spirit in the run-chase with a scintillating knock of 61 runs off 45 deliveries, although his strike rate of 135.56 was extremely poor by his standards.

Pakistan’s main concern is the strike rate of the top-order considering that Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam did not capitalize on Saim Ayub’s quickfire knock in the last match.

Shaheen Afridi can be included in the playing XI instead of Zaman Khan as Pakistan might need their talisman speedster to level the series in the last match to salvage pride.

ALSO READ World Record as Women Cricketer Registers Impossible Bowling Figures

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is another option in the ranks who can replace Usama Mir who was extremely expensive with the ball alongside Zaman Khan as both the bowlers had an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over.

The Men in Green will face the Kiwis at 7 pm tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here is the expected playing XI: