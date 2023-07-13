Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 4,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan posted a major increase on Thursday to close at Rs. 208,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) soared by Rs. 4,000 per tola to Rs. 208,000 while the price of 10 grams jumped by Rs. 3,429 to close at Rs. 178,326.

After registering an increase of Rs. 800 per tola on Monday, the price of the precious metal plummeted by Rs. 4,500 pert tola on Tuesday. Wednesday saw a decline of Rs. 500 in the price of gold. Today’s increase means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has risen by Rs. 200 per tola during the week so far.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,960.20 per ounce by 1418 GMT), while the US gold futures went up by 0.1 percent to $1,963.