Production of Petroleum Products Down 12% in 11 Months of FY23

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 12.23 percent during July-May 2022-23 as its indices went down to 87.71 from 99.93 during July-May 2021-22, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The official data revealed that high-speed diesel witnessed 15.63 percent negative growth as its output remained 4.308 billion litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 5.106 billion liters in July-May 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 12.45 negative growth in output and remained 2.043 billion litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 2.334 billion litres in July-May 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 9.53 percent and remained 811.644 million litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 741.023 million litres in July-May 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 10.30 percent negative growth in July-May 2022-23 and remained 101.239 million litres compared to 112.865 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 12.36 per cent negative growth in July-May 2022-23 and remained 37.806 million tons compared to 43.140 million tons in July-May 2021-22.