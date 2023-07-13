Production of Petroleum Products Down 12% in 11 Months of FY23

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 13, 2023 | 9:12 pm
petroleum

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 12.23 percent during July-May 2022-23 as its indices went down to 87.71 from 99.93 during July-May 2021-22, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The official data revealed that high-speed diesel witnessed 15.63 percent negative growth as its output remained 4.308 billion litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 5.106 billion liters in July-May 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 12.45 negative growth in output and remained 2.043 billion litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 2.334 billion litres in July-May 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 9.53 percent and remained 811.644 million litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 741.023 million litres in July-May 2021-22.

ALSO READ

Kerosene oil witnessed 10.30 percent negative growth in July-May 2022-23 and remained 101.239 million litres compared to 112.865 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 12.36 per cent negative growth in July-May 2022-23 and remained 37.806 million tons compared to 43.140 million tons in July-May 2021-22.

ProPK Staff

lens

Timothée Chalamet Shines as the Eccentric Chocolatier in Wonka
Read more in lens

proproperty

PIDE Proposes Paid Parking Culture to Address Traffic Congestion in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
close
>