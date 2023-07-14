Shajar Abbas Falls Short in Race to Qualify for Final of Asian Athletics Championship

Renowned Pakistani athlete, Shajar Abbas, fell short of qualifying for the final of the 100m event at the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

Abbas finished fourth with a time of 10.45 seconds, narrowly missing the final by 0.07 seconds to the last qualifying athlete with a time of 10.38 seconds.

Despite the setback, Abbas showcased impressive form in the competition by clocking a personal best time of 10.37 seconds, securing a place in the semi-finals.

That feat had not only secured him a spot in the semi-finals but also shattered his own national record, which was previously set during the Commonwealth Games last year.

Earlier in the marquee event, another Pakistani sprinter, Mueed Baloch, had faced disappointment as he failed to secure a place in the semi-finals of the 400m event.

Baloch had competed among 28 athletes in the first round, clocking a time of 48.18 seconds. However, his effort fell short of his personal best of 46.73 seconds.

The Pakistani contingent at the Championship comprises four talented athletes who have been training rigorously under the guidance of their coach, Rana Sajjad.

Joining Abbas and Baloch are javelin thrower, Mohammad Yasir Sultan, Abdul Moeed, and Esha Imran, all of whom aim to showcase their skills and make their nation proud.