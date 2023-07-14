PCB Fails to Issue NOC to Players for ZimAfro T10

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to grant NOCs to the national cricketers set to participate in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

The absence of a chairman and CEO within the PCB has been cited as the main reason behind the delay, as the authority to grant NOCs currently remains unassigned.

Sources have revealed that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has contacted the newly appointed Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, regarding the matter.

It is understood that the cricket authority in Zimbabwe has requested the intervention of Zaka Ashraf to expedite the issuance of NOCs for eight players from Pakistan.

In response to the matter, PCB sources have announced that they will unveil their NOC policy for the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 in the coming week.

This policy is expected to shed light on the stance of PCB regarding the participation of national cricketers in foreign leagues and the process for granting NOCs.

Notable names such as former cricketers, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Shahnawaz Dhani, and Asif Ali have confirmed their presence in the tournament.

The event will see five teams battling it out for the title, including the Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves, Harare Hurricanes, and the Joburg Buffaloes.

All matches will take place at Harare Sports Club Ground, with the tournament set to kick off on July 20 and culminate in a grand final scheduled for July 29.