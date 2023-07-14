Imam-ul-Hq Joins Babar Azam’s Team in Lanka Premier League

The Colombo Strikers have secured the services of Imam-ul-Haq for the upcoming much-awaited fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

According to the details, the left-handed opening batter has been brought in as a replacement for Lorcan Tucker, marking his maiden appearance in a foreign T20 league.

Imam-ul-Haq will join the all-format captain, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz in the team for the upcoming edition.

Having previously represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 27-year-old has gained a commendable amount of T20 experience.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 11 Pakistani cricketers have successfully secured contracts in the auction for the upcoming fourth edition.

In addition to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Fakhar Zaman, who have signed direct contracts, 34 other Pakistani cricketers had registered themselves for the draft.

Each franchise was required to contribute a sum of US$500,000 for the auction to acquire players, resulting in a combined total of $2.5 million across the five teams.

The fourth edition of the tournament will be played at three different venues, namely Hambantota, Colombo, and Kandy, with the Jaffna Kings defending their championship title.

A total of five teams will compete in the fourth edition for the coveted trophy, with the tournament commencing on July 31 and concluding on August 22.