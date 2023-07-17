Abdullah Shafique Achieves Another Milestone in Test Cricket

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 17, 2023 | 1:29 pm

Pakistani opening batter, Abdullah Shafique has etched his name in the red-ball cricket history books by reaching an impressive milestone.

During the first encounter of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle, Shafique became the fourth fastest Pakistani player to amass 1,000 Test runs.

Achieving this feat in his 24th innings, Shafique finds himself in elite company, trailing only Saeed Ahmed, Sadiq Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and Taufeeq Umar.

The record for the quickest Pakistani batter to reach 1,000 runs in Test still belongs to Saeed Ahmed, who accomplished this remarkable feat in just 20 innings.

Another former batting great, Sadiq Mohammad, showcased his batting prowess during the 1970s by reaching 1,000 Test runs in 22 innings.

Javed Miandad, a legendary batter and former captain, firmly established his place as one of the country’s cricketing icons by achieving this milestone in 23 innings.

Abdullah Shafique’s ascension to the 1000-run club in just 24 innings, sharing the fourth spot with Taufeeq Umar, is a testament to his natural talent and unwavering dedication.

Batters Innings 
Saeed Ahmed 20
Sadiq Mohammad 22
Javed Miandad 23
Abdullah Shafique 24
Taufeeq Umar 24

Imad Ali Jan

lens

