Wasim Akram Reveals How Army Officers Ruined Pakistan Team When He Was Captain

Former Pakistan cricket captain, Wasim Akram, recently opened up in his autobiography, Sultan, about the challenging circumstances he faced during the latter part of his captaincy tenure.

Akram’s revelations provide a candid glimpse into the behind-the-scenes turmoil that affected team dynamics and ultimately led to his departure as captain during the infamous reign of Lt. General Tauqir Zia as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Sultan of Swing highlighted the significant changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during that period. Political maneuverings resulted in the appointment of Lt. General Tauqir Zia as PCB chairman, leading to a series of personnel changes.

These changes extended to the team’s management, resulting in the exit of coach Richard Pybus and the introduction of new faces.

Akram candidly expressed his reservations about Tauqir Zia, describing him as a domineering figure with a preference for his cronies. Zia’s favoritism was evident in his handling of Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling ban.

When we returned to Australia, we found that the ICC had imposed, without warning, consultation or even real reason, a bowling ban on Shoaib. Tauqir went straight to the top, petitioning the BCCI’s Jagmohan Dalmiya, then the chairman of the ICC, to commute the sentence – an agreement was reached, frankly ridiculous, that Shoaib would not bowl bouncers for the series.

As captain, Akram faced challenges due to the interference of Zia’s appointees, who undermined his authority. Akram confronted a brigadier proxy who authorized an unauthorized substitution, firmly asserting his leadership role.

Despite such challenges, he maintained a professional relationship with the team manager, acknowledging his organizational skills.

The 57-year-old stated that he sensed the end of his captaincy approaching when Zia succumbed to pressure from Akram’s rivals within the team. Saeed replaced Akram as captain, leading to subsequent defeats in Sri Lanka.

Wasim Akram’s revelations provide valuable insights into the complexities and struggles he faced as Pakistan cricket captain. They shed light on the impact of external political dynamics on team performance.

Despite the challenges, Akram’s resilience and determination exemplify his commitment to leading the Pakistan cricket team. His contributions as one of Pakistan’s greatest fast bowlers and his enduring legacy in cricket remain undisputed.